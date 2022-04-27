Barbara J. Hullinger

Barbara J. “Bunny” Hullinger, 98, of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

In keeping with Bunny’s wishes, no formal services will be held.

The eldest child of Carl and Barbara (Brechwald) Korneisel, Barbara Jean was born on Jan. 17, 1924, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She grew up in Britt and graduated from Britt High School among the class of 1942 as class salutatorian. During her senior year of high school, Bunny was chosen to represent Britt as the school’s band queen for the North Iowa Band Festival, which at the time was directed by Mr. Meredith Willson.

Following high school, Bunny attended Iowa State University where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry.

She was united in marriage to Lyle Hullinger on April 8, 1949, in Britt, and to this union three children were born, Jean Carol, Harlan Lyle, and Mark Alan.

Many will remember Bunny for her years spent at Ventura High School. She joined the faculty in 1962 and taught high school math until her retirement in 1989.

Bunny loved music and for over 60 years was involved singing with the United Methodist Church Choir in the parishes of Garner, Alexandria, Minn., and Clear Lake. She also enjoyed attending the Buddy Holly Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom each year and was able to meet many of the performers, including Waylon Jennings.

Following her retirement, Bunny took many bus trips with her sister, Kathryn, including trips to Alaska and Washington DC. She also loved playing Bridge, and always had time for another hand.

Bunny is survived by her children, Jean Gardner, Grand Rapids, Mich. Harlan Hullinger, San Fransisco, Calif., and Mark Hullinger, Clear Lake; siblings, Robert Kornerisel, Britt, and Kathryn Shriver, Jefferson, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Barbara; husband, Lyle Hullinger in 1991; and two brothers, Kenneth and Keith Korneisel.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.