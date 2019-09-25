Ballots finalized for November City, School elections

Contested races for CL School Board, Ventura City Council and Mayor

by Marianne Gasaway

Slates have been finalized for the November General Election for cities and school districts.

In Clear Lake, there will not be a contested race in the three council seats on the ballot. However, there will be some minor change.

At-large councilman Mike Callanan and First Ward councilman Mark Ebeling are running for re-election, along with former City Councilman Gary Hugi, who is running unopposed for the Third Ward seat currently held by Jim Boehnke. Boehnke announced earlier this year he would not be seeking re-election. Hugi was first elected to the City Council as an at-large representative in 2013. He was defeated in a re-election attempt for the at-large seat in 2017 by Dana Brant.

Four candidates are seeking three positions open on the Clear Lake School Board. Incumbents John Brady, Chad Kuhlers and Mike Moeller are running for re-election, and will be joined on the ballot by John Raymond.

Brady and Moeller are completing their first term on the Board, while Kuhlers has served on the board since 2011.

Ventura

There are also four candidates on the ballot in Ventura for three, four-year terms on the Ventura City Council. Longtime Councilman Dar Avery is not seeking re-election. Avery was elected in 1991.

Incumbents John Quintus and Michael Thackery are seeking re-election, while Daryl Heinemann and Cory Caldwell have their names on the ballot for a first time.

There will also be a vote on the office of Mayor in Ventura. Current Mayor Joe Schmit is seeking election to the office, as well as Dustin M. Pachtinger.

Schmit was sworn in as the new mayor of Ventura May 14, 2018. He was one of three persons who had expressed interest in filling the post for the remaining term of the position vacated by the death of Lynn Benson.