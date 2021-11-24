Badker gives back through Walmart outreach

(Above) Walmart Assistant Manager Tina Badker

by Marianne Gasaway

Giving has become a year-round job for Tina Badker.

As an assistant manager at Walmart in Mason City, Tina has developed a giving strategy which has benefited countless North Iowans. This year Walmart’s generosity includes The Giving Tree.

“The giving came about after we had baskets of shoes on $1 clearance,” Tina explained. “I saw them being purchased by the cartload and then sold on the internet. I asked, ‘why can’t we donate them to the community instead?’”

The corporation agreed with Tina’s suggestion and directed her to arrange donations to qualified organizations.

In the past year the donation of shoes has expanded to include baby items, clothing and even school supplies. North Iowa organizations ranging from the Northern Lights Homeless Shelter to Crisis Intervention, Four Oaks, Veteran’s Association, 5 Loaves 2 Fish, and others have received donations to distribute to those they serve.

“It all started with shoes, but it’s gone way beyond that. I don’t think the community knows how much Walmart gives back. It’s a year-round thing now. I have taken car loads of things all over,”