Back-to-back win for CL boys golf team

(Above) Clear Lake’s Jack Barragy tied for medalist honors with a 38 against Newman Catholic. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys golf team had a strong opening to the season last week. The Lions tallied back-to-back wins by more than 20-strokes.

CL 160, New Hampton 182

“I was really pleased with how our guys prepared themselves for the meet,” said Coach Eric Perry. “The course just opened for the season, therefore it was not in season shape. Our score was really impressive.”

The Lions were 160-182 winners.

Senior Tate Storbeck got off to a good start. Storbeck birdied the first and last holes on his way to medalist honors with a round of 37.

Other counting scores for the Lions were provided by Tyler Eaton (40), Jack Barragy (41) and Carter Backhaus (42). Eric Ritter carded a 46 and Andrew Crane came in with a 47.

“Jack was not on his game, but scrambled just as a good team player needs to. Tyler did as well. This is what separates great teams from good teams. Being able to fight hard for the guy next to them for the team,” said Coach Perry. “Ritter, Crane and (Easton) DeVries will be battling all year long for our last two spots on Varsity. I see all three contributing during the season.”

DeVries and Dylan Kruckenburg paced the JV Lions team with a rounds of 48. Ben Blaha and AJ Stevenson followed with a 54 and 55 respectively. The JV team easily topped the Chickasaws, 205-268. Jaxson Morgan and Ethan Zickefoose had rounds of 90 for the Lion JV.

“These guys are not only the golfers we need now, but golfers we need for the future. This is what builds programs. We need competition inside the team. For this, they will all become better,” added Coach Perry. “Kruckenburg, in his first year at Clear Lake, played a consistent round.”

CL 158, Newman Catholic 217

Tyler Eaton and Jack Barragy tied for medalist honors with 38s and helped the Lions to a convincing 158-217 victory over Newman Catholic Tuesday, April 9, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

Tate Storbeck score a 40 and Carter Backhaus had a 42 to round of Clear Lake’s score.

“It was nice to see our team score lower than the previous day without practice,” said Coach Perry. “Tyler was better off the tee and put himself better positions; Jack’s irons were better and hit five greens in regulations.

Andrew Crane and Eric Ritter had rounds of 50 and 55 for the Lion varsity.

Mike Mantnerach paced Newman with a 51.

Clear Lake’s JV posted a score of 199. Ben Blaha was medalist with a 43. Easton DeVries had a round of 46, followed by Dylan Kruckenberg (53), AJ Stevenson (57), Jaxon Morgan (723) and Carson Kern (76).

“Ben has a good swing and has learned better course management over the years,” said Perry.

Newman only had three golfers competing as JV. Brandon Petree had the low score for the Knights with a 68.