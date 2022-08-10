AWEsome autos

by Michelle Watson

Clear Lake was flooded with many unique and beautiful cars over the weekend, as the C.L.A.S.S. Car Club held its 38th Annual Summer Dance Cruise and Car Show.

The cruise around the lake on Friday night had 752 participants. Many spectators lined the streets to watch the cars drive by. Everything from new cars, to classic oldies were among the cars making the lake lap. Following the cruise, participants could attend the Jason D. Williams show at The Surf Ballroom. The highly energetic pianist and singer wowed the crowd with his music.

On Saturday morning, 575 cars lined up for the Car Show in downtown Clear Lake. Seven states were represented with participants in the show. Traveling the farthest for the show was Bob and Leanne Kleiner, of Glendale, Ariz. They logged 1,650 miles to visit Clear Lake. Voted the Best of Show was a 1962 Chevy Corvette owned by Mike Lynch, of Fort Dodge. The Club Participation Trophy was awarded to the Rum River Rods of Minnesota.

Cars were eager to get on the road Saturday as a storm was predicted for the evening. The Club had