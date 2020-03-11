Audrey E. Winkels

Audrey Elizabeth Winkels, age 70, of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Oratory, in Meyer, with Father Raymond Burkle and Msgr. John Hemann officiating. Burial was in Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Meyer.

Audrey was born Jan. 24, 1950, in Osage, the daughter of Paul and Mildred (Wensmann) Winkels. She attended school at the Sacred Heart School, in Meyer. Audrey worked at the North Iowa Vocational Center, in Mason City, then babysat some children, and later was employed at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse, in Mason City and Opportunity Village, in Clear Lake.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake, and Opportunity Village. Audrey enjoyed fixing puzzles, knitting, board and card games, especially Monopoly. She loved to travel, anything from the short trips she took with the group home in Clear Lake, to the trip she was able to choose to go on, with Karen, Lucille, Bill and Doris, to Hawaii. Audrey looked forward to family get-togethers and vanilla malts.

Audrey is survived by her siblings, Pat (Robert) Theis, of Riceville, Lucille Winkels, of Clear Lake, Judy (Larry) Mischke, of Theilman, Minn., Janet Walters, of Rochester, Minn., Doris (William) Heimer, of Clear Lake, and David Winkels, of McIntire; many nieces and nephews; godchild, Megan DeHaven, of Oelwein.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Paul Winkels; special sister, Karen Winkels; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Champion - Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, was in charge of arrangements.