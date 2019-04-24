Arts Center announces new executive director

Jeffrey Ebeling will return to North Iowa for position

The Clear Lake Arts Center has announced that Jeffrey Ebeling, currently executive director of Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts in Fridley, Minn., has been selected as Clear Lake Arts Center’s new executive director.

Ebeling will assume the new role on May 1, 2019.

“I am honored to have been appointed as Clear Lake Arts Center’s next executive director. It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers high-quality programming and events,” said Ebeling. “Clear Lake Arts Center is an organization led by a purpose – to make a positive, meaningful impact through creativity on our community and the surrounding area. I will do my best to serve the Clear Lake Arts Center through my passion for engaging communities and empowering people through creativity.”

Ebeling succeeds Paula Chenchar Hanus, who resigned from the position on April 6. Chenchar Hanus is excited to be pursuing her artwork full time after serving six years at the Arts Center.

“We’re excited to welcome Jeffrey Ebeling as the Arts Center’s executive director,” said Kathy Ingram, board president. “Jeffrey stood out as the person to lead the organization as we work to support the next phase of growth for the Clear Lake Arts Center.”

Ebeling returns to North Iowa from Minneapolis, Minn. He studied Visual Arts and Culture at Lesley University College of Art and Design in Cambridge, Mass. and Studio Art at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He is also a North Iowa Area Community College alumnus and received the Pathways to Success honor before graduating.

Passionate about engaging communities and empowering people through creativity, Ebeling’s love of art sparked his entrepreneurial spirit to open Art Lab 9, an arts incubation