Arthur W. Schlee

Arthur William Schlee, of Apache Junction, Az. and Clear Lake and formerly of Randalia, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, at the age of 94.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Art was born on March 1, 1925 in rural Edgewood, the son of Herman and Amelia (Eberhardt) Schlee. He grew up in Littleport, graduating from Littleport High School in 1943. From there he entered the US Army during WWII serving as a combat medic with 582nd Ambulance Company. He served in North Africa, France, Italy, and Germany. While he was in the Army, he was a boxer extraordinaire. His boxing was unsanctioned and undefeated. Art and his medic team were often found behind enemy lines, but never panicked and always got their men out. The bond these men shared was strong. It was so strong that Art and Norman Schwartz began the 582nd Army reunion, a biannual meeting of the soldiers and their families to reconnect and share stories.

On Dec. 12, 1946 he was united in marriage to Una Nading. They moved to Randalia to start their life together. From this union were born three children, Renee, Rick, and Rod. Art and Una operated a grocery store for 10 years. During this time, he drove a school bus for Randalia School. In 1960, he became a field representative and public relations director for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa. He held this position for 20 years. In 1980, he became a warehouse manager for Oelwein Specialty Company.

Art and Una bought a cottage in Clear Lake in 1973. It was their get-away space, but quickly became the place to be for all the Who’s Who of Randalia and places beyond. It was, and still is, the center of activity and love in the Schlee’s lives.

Art was blessed to have had the love of two wonderful women in his life. After the death of Una, he met Barbara Nydegger. They married in a small ceremony on June 30, 1993 on the deck of the cottage in Clear Lake, overlooking the beauty of the lake. The reception was just as spectacular on the “Lady of the Lake” surrounded by friends and family. In 1996, they bought a place in Apache Junction and started spending winters in the South.

Art was community-minded and was always ready to help people whenever he could, doing what was needed, when it was needed. Art taught Sunday school at Randalia United Methodist Church, he was a volunteer fire fighter for the Randalia Fire Department, he donned clown make-up for Randalia Days festivities, and he coached Little League. Art enjoyed entertaining, getting together with family and friends, making his caramel candy at Christmastime (for the church bazaar or just for fun), and cooking pancakes for his grandchildren.

Art was a member of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, the VFW, and the Elks in Apache Junction. He spent his Friday nights making popcorn for Happy Hour at the Elks. Once a month, he, Barb, Joe and Erma Muir prepared breakfast for the Elks patrons. Coffee was Art’s specialty, so he was relegated to the kitchen to brew pot after pot after pot. Patrons were glad Art was in charge. His coffee rivaled Starbucks.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara; two sons, Rick, of Apache Junction, and Rod (Lori), of Anamosa; two step-sons, Todd (Tracy) Nydegger, of West Union, and Chris (Bevy) Nydegger, of Webster City; one step-daughter, Marcia (Scott) Bartolo, of Arnold’s Park; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn Neel.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Una on Jan. 9, 1989; his parents, Herman and Amelia Schlee; daughter, Renee Schlee; brothers, Herman, Walter, Henry, and LeRoy; sisters, Carrie Bissell and Edna White; great grandson, Chandler Gouchee; and great granddaughter, Ella Huff.