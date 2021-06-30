Arthur Renberg

Arthur “Art” Renberg passed away on June 15, 2021 at the age of 90 at his home in Henderson, Nev. His loving heart left a beacon of light for everyone who knew him.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Art was born in Cumfrey, Minn., to Wallace and Olive Renberg. He graduated from Clear Lake High School, in Clear Lake. Art loved the Lord and served for many years at the Clear Lake Open Bible Church, along with traveling and singing in the gospel group, The Goldentones. He worked for over 37 years at AMPI in Mason City, Iowa. After retiring, he moved to Boulder City, Nev. Art enjoyed going to church, spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, all sports, playing games (especially Farkle), dumplings, a good can of tuna and a $5 bill.

Art is survived by his beautiful wife of 71 years, Barbara; his two sisters, Florence Weaver and Eunice Duesenberg; his daughter, Becky (Dick) Crawley and their three children, Angela (Frank) Stroh, Michelle (David) Wanat, Nicole (Jeremy) Fultz; son, Ricky Renberg and his three children, Bianca (Ryan) Strubinger, Brooke Renberg, Cody (Michelle) Brown; daughter, Brenda (William) Van Steenis and their two children, Sarah (Mike) Sorvillo and Joshua (Kelsey Pasa) Van Steenis; and daughter, Karen (David) Alexander and their two children, Brian Alexander and Alexis Cable; and 15 and one-half great-grandchildren.

Art was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Olive Renberg; his brother, Ronald Renberg; two brothers-in-law, Elwin Weaver and Dick Duesenberg; and granddaughter, Keli Alexander.