Arthur L. Meyer

Arthur Laverne Meyer, 89, of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the I.O.O.F. Home, in Mason City. He was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Hampton, Iowa, to Lammert and Henrietta (Thies) Meyer.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Latimer, with Rev. Travis Berg officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church on Friday. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Arthur’s family.

Art was baptized and confirmed at Grand Center Lutheran Church. He attended rural country school until the eighth grade and then attended Geneva High School. Art was united in marriage to Patricia Louise Smith on Feb. 24, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church. in Hampton. The couple made their home in several north Iowa communities before settling in Clear Lake. Art was a farmer all of his life. He was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Latimer. Art enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, as well as bowling, playing cards and trips to the casino.

Art is survived by his children: Steven Meyer and wife, Carol, of Clear Lake; Michael Meyer and wife, Theresa, of Rolling Prairie, Ind.; Mark Meyer and wife Carol of Long Beach, Calif.; Julie Malakowsky and husband, Steven, of Wells, Minn.; Jodie Dahl, of Clear Lake; Jackie Grupp and husband, Jeff, of Hanover, Minn.; Jolene Marsh and husband, Steven, of Lake Crystal, Minn.; 18 grandchildren: Katie, Annie, Nicholas, Crystal, Jennifer, Lisa, Guy, Paige, Brian, Jacob, Amanda, Brittany, Carl, Melissa, Rebecca, Erika, Andrea and Levi; 18 great-grandchildren with two on the way; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lammert and Henrietta; wife, Patricia, in 2010; five brothers: Raymond, Victor, Lambert, Glen, Harold; and sister, Elaine.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Latimer.