Arthur J. Tesar

Arthur “Art” Jerry Tesar, 85, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family in Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor David Peterson officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home in Clear Lake. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are recommended.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, Clear Lake Sailing Center or the Clear Lake Community Schools Band Program.

Art was born Sept. 18, 1934, in Omaha, Neb., the son of Ladislav and Helen (Vancura) Tesar. He was the youngest of three sons. He graduated from Central High School, in Omaha, and took some classes at Omaha University. As a student he played the string bass in a jazz combo. In 1954, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Reserves until 1962. In 1957 he married Nelda Marie Sprague and settled first in Omaha and then Millard, Neb. There they had three children, Mark, Tami and Todd. Art initially worked as an insurance agent. They relocated to Clear Lake in 1972 for Art’s work. He later transitioned to real estate and found his real passion as a real estate appraiser for many years before retiring.

Outside of work, Art was a great community supporter. While living in Nebraska he was very involved with the local and state Jaycees, was an avid square dancer along with his wife, Nelda, and organized several square dance festivals. He was a member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and on several committees. He was also a member of the Clear Lake Evening Lions, later joining the Noon Lions, and was a board member of the Clear Lake Area Concert Association for many years. Art’s family was involved with the Clear Lake Yacht Club where he served as Commodore in 1979. Art was on the Clear Lake City Council from 1988-1999, and served as Ventura Mayor in 2014-2015.

Art was an avid artist, working mostly with metal sculpture and leather tooling. He also enjoyed woodworking for many years. Art, with his wife and family, traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states and several foreign countries, highlighted by a family trip to the Czech Republic. He participated in RAGBRAI for 10 years and was the chair of the Clear Lake hosting committee in 1999. Later in life he greatly enjoyed cooking and perfecting several of his family’s traditional Czech recipes.

Art is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Nelda Tesar, Clear Lake; three children, Mark (Deb) Tesar, Clear Lake, Tami (Dan) Quiram, Oconomowoc, Wis., and Todd (Amy) Tesar, Clear Lake; brother-in-law, John (Marta) Sprague, Santa Cruz, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Tyler McGriff, Anne Tesar, Freddy Quiram, Chrissy Tesar, Rani Tesar, Tali Tesar and Nikki Tesar; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Art was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Ernest Sprague and Lorane (John) Hendriks; brothers, Lad and George (Kathy); and several extended family.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.