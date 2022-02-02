Arrests made in Casey’s store robbery

Houston D. Conway, 23, and Alexa Cockrell, 25, both from Britt, Iowa, were arrested last week in connection to a burglary at the Clear Lake Casey’s, 202 US Highway 18 East. Both were charged with Second Degree Robbery.

The arrests were the result of an extensive investigation into the Sunday morning, Jan. 23, incident in Clear Lake.

Conway was also charged with robberies of the Casey’s at 813 North Federal in Mason City on the night of Jan. 23, as well as two YesWay stores in Mason City.

Colby noted investigators worked closely with the Mason City Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Conway and Cockrell in Mason City.

Online Cerro Gordo County jail records state Conway is being held on four charges of second-degree robbery and one count of ongoing criminal activity and is being held on a total of $42,500. Jail records say Cockrell is being held on one count of second-degree robbery, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of contempt in connection with violating a no contact order. She’s being held on a total of $10,600 bond.

Since his arrest, Conway has pleaded guilty to violating a no-contact order.