Arnold G. Pueggel, 100, of Clear Lake died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2405 260th St., Garner. Arnold’s family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.

Those in attendance are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Arnold’s name in care of Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. N., Clear Lake, Iowa, 50428.

Arnold Pueggel was born Jan. 16, 1920, to Gustav and Louise (Dorow) Pueggel, in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church, in Garner. He attended Grant #8 school and graduated from Ventura High School.

On Dec. 17, 1950, Arnold was united in marriage to Marlys Hyde, at Zion Reformed Church, in Garner. The couple farmed north of Clear Lake until 1984 when they semi-retired and moved into Clear Lake. Arnold and Marlys continued to be involved in the operation of the farm for many years, and helped establish two more generations on the family farm.

Arnold was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, serving as deacon, secretary/treasurer of the cemetery board and other church council positions. He served on the Ventura School Board, was a director for the Hancock County Oil Association, a member of the Cerro Gordo County ASCS committee and adjusted crop hail damage for many years.

Arnold enjoyed time with family playing cards, fishing up North, taking vacations and going on several cruises. He also spent many mornings having coffee with friends and neighbors at the Ventura Elevator.

He is survived by five children and their families: Linda (James) Lentz, and their children, Kristi (Josh) McCollom and Michael (Whitney) Lentz, David (Kathy) Pueggel and their children, Ellie Pueggel, Will Pueggel, Wesley (Lacey) Pueggel and Grant Pueggel; Diane (Craig) Busch and their children, Stacie Busch (Ryan Yager), Callie (Luke) Brager and Garrett Busch; Cheryl (Denny) Whitehurst, and their son, Jake Whitehurst; JoAnn (Dave) Welsh, and their children, Travis (Linzi) Welsh and Lisa (Kolby) Kunkel. Arnold is also survived by great-grandchildren, Kylie and Tyler McCollom, Hudson and Sommer Lentz, Owen, Jack, Winston and Paisley Pueggel, Hailey and Zoey Hieb, Ainsley, Griffin and Demry Brager, Savannah Welsh, Bexley and Traxton Kunkel and several nieces and nephews.

Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys; his parents, Gustav and Louise Pueggel; and four sisters, Esther Pueggel, Ann (Ray) Radloff, Dorothy (Conrad) Hollatz and Agnes (LeRoy) Hollatz.

