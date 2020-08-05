Ardella M. Boldt

Ardella Mae Turner Boldt passed peacefully in her sleep on July 26, 2020, at the age of 87, after living a beautiful and full life.

Born on Dec. 21, 1932 to Gerald and Nellie Watson, of Thornton, Iowa, Ardella (“Ardie”) was salutatorian of her graduating class at Clear Lake High School and crowned the Northern Iowa Band Queen (she played the tenor saxophone). She was part of the National Honor Society and Hi Tri Organization and President of her junior class. She was active in 4-H as County Vice President and President of her local chapter.

Ardella graduated from Iowa State University, in Ames, in 1954 with a degree in Dietetics. She married James H. Turner, and after his medical residency in San Diego they settled in Fairfield, Iowa, where they raised their family for nearly two decades. She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an active volunteer for the Medical Auxiliary, and planned balanced meals for seniors. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, and various artistic expressions.

After Jim’s death in 1973, Ardella moved to Fort Collins, Colo. in 1977. In 1978, she married Ralph O. Boldt and moved to Poway, Calif. where they lived for 20 years. There she was a founding member of Chapter UU of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and volunteered as an Oasis tutor to strengthen children’s reading skills. After Ralph’s retirement, they moved to Palm Desert, Calif. and split their time between the desert and Lake Tahoe, one of Ardella’s favorite places and where she attended painting and sculpting workshops. They enjoyed many wonderful years traveling and spending time with family. In 2007, Ralph and Ardella moved to Carlsbad, Calif. where she enjoyed 13 wonderful years in the La Costa Glen community with her art, PEO, book club and walking clubs.

Ardella was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease shortly before Ralph’s death in 2010, but her last decade of life was still filled with art, family, delight over dogs, and an immense appreciation for beautiful weather. She remained as kind and congenial as ever, and was a favorite resident of the caring staff who dubbed her “Ardie,” which tickled her since it had been her nickname as a child.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. James H. Turner; second husband, Mr. Ralph O. Boldt; and her brother, Delbert Watson.

She is survived by her brother, Jerry (Judy) Watson; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Watson; daughters, Cindi (Jerry) Hoage, Karen (Jim) Shlemmer, Susan Zayas and Julie (Brian) Long; stepdaughter, Jan Boldt; 11 nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In honor of Ardella’s spirit, the family suggests contributions be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or the Helen Woodward Animal Center at www.animalcenter.org. Due to COVID restrictions, no services will be held at this time. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.tridentsociety.com.