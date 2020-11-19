APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM

by Marianne Gasaway

It’s the ultimate win-win.

Clear Lake High School has invested in the realization that apprenticeship programs are providing options for students to choose pathways after high school; businesses are looking for solutions to their workforce needs.

Last week the school district and its business partners celebrated National Apprenticeship Week with an open house.Community members were invited to tour welding, automotive and carpentry shops located within CLHS.

CLHS Counselor Deb Sharar points out high school is a critical time for development of career choices.Apprenticeships have allowed high school students to pursue career-oriented coursework, coupled with work-based learning opportunities.Ultimately, the experience provides students with access to high-quality, industry-focused training that combines classroom and on-the-job learning, and affordable pathways to college and careers in high-demand industries.

According to the American Welding Society, the demand for skilled welding professionals is constantly growing. By 2023, the nation’s workforce will need over 375,000 welders to satisfy the demands of several industries.It is that kind of statistic that has driven Iowa Mold Tooling (IMT), located in Garner, to essentially build five welding stations within industrial arts spaces at CLHS, as well as provide industrial arts updates at West Hancock Schools.

“An apprenticeship provides students valuable experience and an opportunity to make some extra cash,” said IMT welding engineer Steve Redig. “After graduation they may choose to enter the workforce or attend vocational, technical or community school. Welding jobs will be available anywhere and welders are always in demand.”

Tip Piper, who runs IMT’s internal welding training program, said it is critical to introduce the skill to students and show them career possibilities.He points to CLHS senior Isaac Cole as a perfect example of how an apprenticeship can put a student on a career path they may not have considered.

Cole, 17, said he was thinking about mechanics, or possibly something in law enforcement after high school, but last year he enrolled in the district’s welding apprenticeship program along with two other students.One of those students graduated and another opted to switch to the automotive program this year, but Cole chose to continue learn about welding.This year he spends half-days on the job at IMT, making $14 an hour as an apprentice.Full-time employment would pay closer to $20 per hour right out of high school.

Cole said his parents, Lisa Cole and Tim Cole, both supported his decision to pursue an apprenticeship and Sharar helped schedule his classes. With mentorship provided by Redig and Piper, he says he feels confident about his future.He plans to work at IMT after graduation.

“Everyone there is very friendly and helpful,” he said.

The welding apprenticeship program is one of two offered by the Clear Lake Community School District.The district recently received a $50,000 Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion Grant to offer a carpentry apprenticeship program with Dean Snyder Construction.Snyder Construction also donated $6,500 to the district earlier this year to help with the purchase of tools.

The welding program also benefitted from about $40,000 in grant funding to help get off the ground.

Dave Brown is in his second year teaching industrial arts at CLHS.He says he is excited about the programs offered to students and plans for even more.

“Our building trades program is a work in progress; we are updating, helped by Dean Snyder Construction,” said Brown.“I think the kids take pride in the facility.”Currently 20 students are enrolled in building trades.Soon the program will expand to three classes: beginner, intermediate and advanced.In addition to building trades, Brown teaches four automotive classes, two welding (ag and advanced) and a drafting class.

Approximately 200 CLHS students (grades nine-12) are enrolled in an industrial arts class this semester.Some pre-apprenticeship classes have wait lists.

“Kids have shown a lot of interest.They are learning skills they will have for life and finding out there are a lot of jobs out there in the trades that pay good money," Brown said.

Sharar adds, “They are getting real life experience.They are participating in interviews, applying for jobs and going through the HR (human resources) process.They are getting real life, on-the-job work experience and that’s incredibly valuable.”

Sharar said the district may continue to expand its apprenticeship offerings as it finds business partners.