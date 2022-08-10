Anxiety surrounds school start as free meal program for students is discontinued

by Marianne Gasaway

Back-to-school anticipation anxiety is real. And it’s not limited to students.

According to Julie Udelhofen, food service director for Clear Lake Schools, there is concern among all food service directors that families will be able or willing to pay for school meals.

“While the federal government funded a program that allowed all students access to free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress recently declined to continue funding this program,” explained Udelhofen. “This means all families will need to carry a positive balance in their children’s school meal accounts when school begins in the fall.”

Udelhofen stresses that charging for meals was not a local decision and says school officials understand the change may cause worry. However, she notes that the income guidelines have changed and more families may be eligible for assistance.

“It is so important for parents to apply, even if they think that they won’t be eligible,” she said. “The cost of gas, food, etc. right now is a strain on families. Interest rates are rising. Our economy is not in a good place.”

Families that do not qualify for free or reduced meals can start depositing money into their student’s food service account