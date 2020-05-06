Annabelle L. Vajgert, 63, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

She will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery surrounded by her loved ones. Memorials may be directed to the family of Annabelle Vajgert. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Annabelle Lynne Vajgert was born on Feb. 13, 1957 to parents Kenneth Dale and Audrey (Fisher) Warren, in Charles City, Iowa. She was one of four children.

Annabelle held various jobs throughout her life, her favorite being a nurse’s aide at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

In her free time, Annabelle enjoyed quilting and making blankets. She loved photography and sending cards to family members. Annabelle traveled to Honduras on a mission trip in 2010, and spoke very highly of this. Annabelle cherished the time with her friends and family in Texas.

Annabelle is survived by her children, Katy Mitchell, Cory Palmer, Carrie Vajgert, and Tobias Vajgert; three grandchildren, Carina Vajgert, Geronimo Gonzales, and Hendrix Mitchell; three siblings, Betsy (Robert) Hernandez, Larry Warren, and Frances Blakewell; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Audrey Warren.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City.