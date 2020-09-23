Anna Dale McClaskey

Anna Dale (Armsbury) “Nanna” McClaskey, died peacefully at home Feb. 20, 2020.

Private funeral services will be held for Anna Dale and Norman in Clear Lake, at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made in her name to either: The University of Iowa Center for Advancement Elementary Education Program, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, Iowa 52244 or The Humane Society at Lollypop Farm (donations can also be made online in the honor and remember gifts of love section on the website) 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, N.Y., 14450. Please include her name in the memo section of your checks. Other correspondence can be sent to Mindy McClaskey Farina, 22 Beacon Hill Fairport, NY, 14450.

Anna Dale was born on June 13, 1937 in Jersey City, N.J. She spent her childhood in Clear Lake, where she played the clarinet in her school band, was a swim instructor and lifeguard in her teens at Clear Lake’s City Beach. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1955 then attended Mason City Junior College, where she was a member of the choir from 1955-1957. Upon completing her studies there, she went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from the University of Iowa, graduating in 1959. While attending the University of Iowa, Anna Dale was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She rarely made a trip back to Clear Lake without visiting her beloved University of Iowa. After graduating, she moved to California where she taught elementary school in Garden Grove. She then returned to Iowa to marry her true love, Norman, on Feb. 11, 1962, in Clear Lake. After she married, she continued her career as a teacher in Solon, Iowa and Plainfield, N.J. before settling in Pittsford, N.Y. where she and Norm raised their family. When her own children were grown, she instructed infant swimming lessons at Perkins Swim Club, in Penfield, N.Y.

Anna Dale had a true love for children and was especially devoted to her grandchildren.

She was very dedicated to attending all of her grandchildren’s school activities in both the Penfield and Fairport school districts where she was lovingly known as “Nanna Anna”.

Her interests included traveling with family, swimming, animals, music, hiking and biking.

Anna Dale cherished her family and friends. She leaves the world a better place with her life motto; “Each day do something positive, something funny and something kind”. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

She is survived by daughters, Kim (Greg) Miller and Mindy Farina; grandchildren, Amanda, Mary-Margaret and Dean Miller, Tommy and Mike Farina; niece, Cathi VanNote (Ron Becker); and grandniece, Anna Becker; cousins, Kathy (Lance) Olson, Mike (Pam) McGowan and families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; son, Brendan; and other beloved family members.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.