Ann E. Thomsen, 92, of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Inurnment will be at Lincoln Township Cemetery in rural Hanlontown at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Friends of the Library or to the Clear Lake Public Library in Ann’s honor.

Ann Elizabeth Davis was born Feb. 4, 1928, in Barron County, Wis., the daughter of Merle F. and Dorothy (Grover) Davis. Ann lived most of her life in the Clear Lake area, attending and graduating from Clear Lake High School in 1946. On Aug. 23, 1947 Ann married the love of her life, Kenneth A. Thomsen, at Zion Lutheran Church. The couple was blessed with two sons, Mark and Eric. Early in life she worked at the Hansen’s Clothing Store, and in 1963 she began working at State Farm Insurance for Les Godden, until her retirement in 1984.

After retiring, Ann took up weaving and eventually acquired three looms. She enjoyed making rugs, coasters, runners, and other items for her family and friends. She and Kenneth were regular fixtures for many years at the Clear Lake Farmers Market where she sold her weaving creations and made countless friends. Ann volunteered and demonstrated her weaving skills for exhibitions at the Kinney Pioneer Museum. She was an avid card player and greatly enjoyed many years with her ladies’ bridge group. She found delight in a good book and was especially interested in the history and development of Clear Lake. Kenneth and Ann spent numerous winters enjoying the warmth in South Padre Island, Texas. She was a longtime member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Mark Thomsen, of Lake Forest, Calif. and Eric (Kathleen) Thomsen, of Muscatine, Iowa; two grandchildren, Rebecca (Zach) Millican, of Traverse City, Mich. and Christina (Thomas) Aagesen, of Elgin, Ill.; a great-granddaughter, Evelyn Grace Millican; her brother, James Davis, of Owensboro, Ky.; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Dean Davis; and one sister, Francis Monaghen.

