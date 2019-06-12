An exciting 10-9 victory as CL team downs GHV

Clear Lake broke a three-game losing streak with an exciting 10-9 win in eight innings over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Thursday, June 6. The game was tied at 9-9 with Clear Lake batting in the bottom of the eighth inning when an error scored the winning run for the Lions.

Slow starts continue to plague the Lions.

The Cardinals fired up their offense in the first inning and put two runs on the board. Lead-off batter Jayden Hughes took first base on a walk issued by Alivia Hauge. A sacrifice bunt moved her to second and Nicole Upmeyer’s fly ball to center field put Hughes at third. She scored on a passed ball. GHV’s second run in the inning came after Megan Oetken reached base on an error. Alexis Wilkinson came in to run for Oetken and advanced to second when Jailyn Krein singled. Maddie Graham hit a fly ball to right field, advancing both runners and setting them up Wilkinson to score on a single by Emily VanDusseldorp.

GHV added another run in the third when Oetken singled and brought in Hughes, who had reached base on a single. But this time the Lions responded with three runs of their own to knot the score at 3-3. The scoring burst was started by Julia Merfeld, who singled, stole second and went to third on a single by Bella Parker. She came home on a single hit by Sara Faber. A single by Layne Lester brought Faber in.

As quickly as the game was tied, it was untied. In the top of the fourth Kaitlyn Robinson hit a ground ball and made it to first on an error. A bunt by Jayden Hughes and a single by Trinity Smith loaded the bases. Robinson came home on a passed ball to put the Cards ahead. The bases were loaded again when Nicole Upmeyer walked. Oetken singled to score Hughes and keep the pressure on with no outs. Smith scored on a fielder’s choice before the Lions worked their way out of the tough inning.

GHV tacked on scores in the top of the sixth and seventh to go out in front, but the Lions battled back with two runs in the sixth and seventh to push the game to extra innings.

In the sixth, Nosbisch and Holck scored for the Lions. Nosbisch got on base by an error and Holck singled. Nosbisch crossed home plate on a single by Kennadi Colbert and Holck scored when GHV pitching issued a bases full walk.

GHV again took the lead in the top of seventh when Hughes