Amy J. Boehm

Amy Jean Boehm, 86, of Clear Lake passed away on July 22, 2019, at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.

Memorial services were conducted at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, on Friday, July 26, with Pastor Al Berge and the Rev. Barb McCaulley officiating. Inurnment was at the Good Hope Lutheran Cemetery, in Titonka.

Family suggests memorial contributions to One Vision (Opportunity Village), Salvation Army, or Youth for Christ.

Amy was born Aug. 25, 1932, the daughter of Frank and Ella (Kahlstorff) Fisher, in Titonka. She graduated from Titonka High School in 1950. After high school, she attended Luther College, Iowa Lutheran, and then graduated from North Iowa Community College in 1971 with an Associate degree in Nursing.

Amy began her nursing career at Park Hospital then transferred to Mercy Hospital (MercyOne). Cardiac nursing and critical care were her passion. She was involved in the development and supervision of the Cardiac Rehabilitation program at Mercy. After her retirement in 1998, she worked at Mercy Home Care in private duty nursing and the annual flu clinic.

Amy married her husband, John, Oct. 15, 1955, at Good Hope Lutheran Church, in Titonka. When they met, he declared his intent to marry her on their first date. Amy and John shared nearly 63 years of marriage together.

Amy enjoyed many life-long friends, meeting for coffee and playing cards. She was fiercely independent, and was out and about nearly every day visiting with her friends. Amy loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending quality time with her daughter and son-in-law and watching her grandchildren grow. She demonstrated how to be a loyal role model for her foster son, nieces and nephews, and neighborhood kids.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, serving on the Endowment Board, as well as a member of the Clear Lake Lioness Club. Amy was a member of Sigma Phi Sorority since 1968. The women of this group referred to themselves as the “Golden Girls” as they enjoyed service and friendship for over 50 years. Amy was active in several bridge card clubs, playing at least weekly. Amy and John were also the first financial contributors to start Handicap Village (now One Vision) in honor of their daughter, Lisa.

Left to cherish memories are daughter, Tamara (Mike) Schwichtenberg, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Bethany (Samuel) Krutzfeldt, of Minneapolis, Minn., Joel Schwichtenberg, of Clear Lake, Casey Schwichtenberg, of State College, Penn.; nieces and nephews, Kathy (Steve) Eighinger, Dan (Julie) Fisher, David (Kim) Fisher, Bev (Les) Trampel, Cecil (Sandy) Welhousen, and many other Boehm and Welhousen nieces and nephews; foster son, Bill Nelson; and many family and friends.

Amy was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Kaye Boehm; husband, John William Boehm; parents, Frank and Ella Fisher; brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Phyllis Fisher.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.