Amosson receives Iowa Golf Association award

The Iowa Golf Association has named Jeremy Amosson, of Veterans Memorial Golf Club in Clear Lake, as its 2020 Nine-Hole Superintendent of the Year.

In 2010, when the city took over ownership of the golf course, the Board of Directors hired Amosson to serve as the Superintendent of Grounds. He brought with him a wealth of experience from working on golf courses in Illinois and Wisconsin.

In nominating Amosson for the honor, Board members noted that over the past decade Amosson has improved the irrigation and drainage systems, led tee box and bunker restorations, and developed a forward-thinking tree management plan for the club to deal with the Emerald Ash Borer.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 posed new challenges to Amosson and his crew, as the club saw more play than ever before, more than double the amount of play in 2019. Amosson sought innovative solutions to maintaining great playing conditions, including topdressing the tees to keep them healthy and firming up the greens to handle the extra foot traffic during the hot summer months.

“To top it all off, he maintains great working relationships with the rest of the club staff to ensure club operations run smoothly,” said Board President Jay Barragy.

The IGA Annual Awards Banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, at Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines. Recipients of 2020 awards in six categories will be honored.