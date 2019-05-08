Alma I. Ostrander

Alma Irene Ostrander, 95, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Clear Lake Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-2:30 p.m., Sunday, May 12, at the Lakeview Community Center, 10 N. Lakeview Dr., Clear Lake.

Alma was born April 13, 1923, the daughter of Henry and Grace (Meyer) Smit, in Traer, Iowa. She married David Lloyd Ostrander in 1945, in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 1975.

After attending many schools as a child, Alma graduated from Clear Lake High School. She worked at the Ritz, in Clear Lake, as a waitress and bartender before working as a dispatcher and meter maid for the Clear Lake Police Department.

Alma enjoyed gardening, crafts and riding her stationary bike. She was an avid sports fan, who always had a game playing on the television, but most of all, she loved her family. Family was always her number one priority and she cherished her time and memories with them.

Alma is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Jack) Brown, of Clear Lake, and Kathy (Steve) Muller, of Clear Lake; a granddaughter, Alyssa Muller, of Clear Lake; a sister, Carol (Bill) Muller, of Swaledale; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Steven David Muller; and six siblings, Marvin, Grace, Florence, Elaine, Merle and Gerald.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.