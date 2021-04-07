All Iowan adults now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

by Travis Fischer

More Iowans are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as the state opens up eligibility to the state’s entire adult population.

Starting Monday, April 5, all Iowans age 16 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and all Iowans 18 and up are eligible to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Studies have started on younger teens and, if approved for emergency use, high school aged kids may become eligible by the time the next school year starts.

“Expanding eligibility opens the opportunity for more Iowans to be vaccinated, but it also means that more Iowans will be vying for the vaccine appointments as they become available,” said Governor Kim Reynolds during her weekly press conference on Wednesday, March 31. “Even though the vaccine supply is increasing, there still, at this point, won’t be enough doses to vaccinate everyone immediately.”

To help those that have yet to receive their vaccine appointment, Reynolds announced that 211 COVID scheduling service is expanding to include people aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions that need extra help setting up an appointment. This service was previously exclusive to those 65 and up.

The State of Iowa marked off 1.5 million total doses of vaccine administered last week, with 185,984 doses administered bringing the total to 1,649,616. This includes 808,565 doses of Moderna, 796,251 doses of Pfizer, and 44,800 does of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

Another 83,735 Iowans have completed their vaccination series