ALL DISTRICT FOOTBALL

by Marianne Gasaway

Nine members of the Clear Lake football team have been selected as members of the Class 2A District 3 All-District Team.

The All-District Offensive included five Lions: quarterback Carson Toebe, offensive lineman Carson Krefft, tight end Andrew Formanek, kicker Eric Ritter and utility player Tyres Green Harrington.

The All-District Defense features: lineman Thomas Gansen, linebacker Ty Fisher, defensive back Jagger Schmitt and utility player Sam Nelson.

“Carson Toebe not only was a dynamic dual threat quarterback for us this year, but has a huge upside as he matures into the position and continues to lead our football team,” said Coach Jared DeVries about his junior signal caller. Despite being new to the position in 2020, Toebe put up some impressive numbers. He completed 73 of 157 pass attempts (46.5 percent) for 1,239-yards and 13 touchdowns. In addition, he ran the ball 84 times for 330-yards, an average of 3.9 yards per carry. His longest run of the season was 64-yards.

First Team offensive lineman Senior Carson Krefft played center for the Lions.

“Carson Krefft, the last three years, has been a stable force, calling all our o-line calls, allowing us to be one of the best offenses in the area,” said Coach DeVries.

A key piece of that offense was Tyres Green Harrington, a senior, who finished the season with 29 receptions for 548-yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 25 rushes for 155-yards and two TDs.

“Tyres Green is one of the most explosive players on our team, leading the district in catches and yardage while also shining on special teams and defense,” said Coach DeVries.

Another senior, Andrew Formanek, had 30 receptions for 372-yards playing tight end for the Lions. His longest catch was 52-yards and he scored two touchdowns.

“Andrew Formanek has untapped potential that will allow him to have many choices in the months to come,” said the coach. “The first year player provided us the ability to get in multiple offensive formations while providing a dominant force on both sides of the ball.”

Senior lineman Thomas Gansen recorded 48.5 total tackles, 37 of them solo and 28 for a loss. In addition, he had a team-high nine sacks during the 2020 season.

“Thomas Gansen can't be duplicated. His speed, quickness and toughness has made him an elite lineman in 2A for the last several years,” said Coach DeVries.

Ty Fisher led the Lions in tackles with 66.5. Forty-eight of his tackles were solo and five were for a loss. The senior was also credited with five sacks.

“Ty Fisher demonstrates everything you want in a football player,” said DeVries. “The heart, passion, and toughness he has provided our team and program over the last four years will be hard to replace.”

Jagger Schmitt will be back next year to lead the Lion defense. The junior was honored for his play as a defensive back, but according to DeVries, he helps the team in many ways. On defense this year he made 17.5 tackles, 12 of them solo and one for a loss.

“Jagger Schmitt continues to do amazing things as a football player. The only player in program history to start every snap as a true freshman continues to improve and be an all generational type player,” he said.

Senior Sam Nelson finished with the third highest number of tackles on the talented Lion defensive unit. He recorded 26 solo tackles in his 43.5 total.

“Sam Nelson is the true example of a Lion. The spirit he plays and practices with is exactly what we look for in a Lion football player,” said DeVries, adding Nelson is “ one of the smartest football players we have ever had here in Clear Lake.”

Honorable mention

Three other Lions received Honorable Mention in the All-District balloting.

PJ Feuerbach played a variety of positions for the Lions. On offense he stepped in at quarterback when Toebe was out with injury and went 10/20 passing for 124-yards. The senior ran the ball 18 times for 27-yards and made six receptions for 147-yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Feuerbach recorded 11.5 tackles, nine of them solo. He also had two sacks.

Senior Nathan Lollar was another defensive standout for the Lions. His 25 tackles included 15 solo takedowns, six of them for a loss. He also made two sacks.

Junior Tucker Jones also caught the attention of district coaches with his outstanding defensive play. He recorded 21.5 tackles, 12 of them solo. He made six tackles for a loss and had two sacks.

Academic All-District

Nine Lions qualified as All-District Academic standouts. To be named to the Academic All-District Team a player must have maintained a minimum grade point average of 3.5. Clear Lake players honored were: seniors Alex Eggers, PJ Feuerbach, Carson Krefft, Sam Nelson, Josh Blaha and Nathan Lollar; and juniors Jaxon Morgan, Jagger Schmitt and Jett Neuberger.