Alice Schultz, 92, of Clear Lake, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, 2405 260th St., Garner, with Rev. Carl Hedberg officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, rural Garner.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Alice was born Nov. 16, 1927, the daughter of William and Alma (Weber) Schultz, in Blackwell, Okla. She moved to Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School.

Alice worked at the Clear Lake Creamery for 15 years, Sperry Rand, in Phoenix, Az., Como Photo, in Mason City, EF Johnson, in Mason City, and Sperry Unisys, in Clear Lake.

She liked flowers, doing yard work at home and helping her mother garden.

Alice is survived by her sister, Irene Maley, of Clear Lake; nephew, Rick (Sheila) Maley, of Clear Lake; niece, Jackie (Ray) Larson, of La Salle, Colo.; and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Dean Maley.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.