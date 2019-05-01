Alice I. Bredlow

Alice Irene Bredlow, 84, of Clear Lake, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

Per Alice’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, in Mason City, at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to Kingdom Hall, in Mason City.

Alice was born March 7, 1935, in New Richland, Minn., the daughter of Herbert and Leona (Simmons) Kroeger. She married Merle Bredlow on Jan. 7, 1957, at Kingdom Hall, in Mason City. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 1996.

Alice graduated from New Richland High School, in Minnesota. She began work cleaning houses for most of her life, while also raising her family. Later, she worked for Albert Lea Public Schools and Thorne Crest Senior Living Community, in Albert Lea, Minn.. She devoted a lot of time to the ministry, helping people to appreciate God’s future plans for mankind and the earth.

Alice enjoyed plants, flowers and cats. She always had plants throughout the house and outside, while maintaining flower gardens as well. More than flowers and plants, she loved cats.

Alice is survived by her son, Ethan (Josie) Bredlow, of Clear Lake; a granddaughter, Samantha Bredlow; siblings, Carl (Maurice) Kroeger, of Stewartville, Minn., Lois Olsen, of Mankato, Minn., and Leonard (Paula) Kroeger, of Albert Lea; a sister-in-law, Beverly Kroeger, of Owatonna, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Lloyd, Archie and Roland; and a sister, Dorothy (Norman) Hellie.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.