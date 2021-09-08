Algona puts damper on Lion’s season

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s explosive first week offense was doused by Algona in week two, 47-23.

The Lions, who last week racked up more that 550-yards of offense, were held to just 72-yards in the first half Friday night, while Algona (2-0) racked up 251-yards on their way to a 25-0 halftime lead.

The second half was a fresh start for the Lions. Senior back Jagger Schmitt entered the lineup for the first time this season and sparked the team for a quick touchdown. Schmitt carried for two good gains and then quarterback Carson Toebe connected with Ben Loge for a 44-yard touchdown. A PAT be Kinnick Clabaugh made the score 25-7.

“We were trying to hold off using (Schmitt), but we needed him,” said Coach Jared DeVries about his senior All-District and All-State performer. “He came in an we had some momentum.”

Schmitt finished the game with 11-yards on 16 carries.

The Lion defense also found its footing in the second half. They forced a three-and-out on the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage in the second half, giving their team a chance to cut the lead even more. The Lions moved the ball to mid-field, but were forced the punt. However, Clear Lake quickly had the ball again when Toebe made an interception at the Algona 17. He directed his team to the Bulldog 32 before the Lions turned it over on downs.

The third quarter ended with the score still at 25-7, but Clear Lake had closed the statistical gap considerably. They outgained the Bulldogs, 167-yards to 2, to almost even offensive production. But with the clock in its favor and an 18-point lead, Algona pressed on in the fourth quarter.

A 65-yard completion between Tyler Maske and Carlos Gomez pushed the margin to 31-7 and a successful two-point conversion made the score 33-7 with just over eight-minutes to play. Maske struck again on Algona’s next possession for a 40-7 lead.

The Lions had their own 65-yard TD play, as Toebe found Travaughn Luyobya for a score. Luyobya slipped tackles on his way to a score and a two-point conversion by Toebe put the score at 40-15.

Toebe had eight completions in the game for 128-yards and three touchdowns.

Algona gave Lions fans a glimpse at the future, as the coaching staff substituted freshman Alex Maske for his brother at quarterback. The younger Maske picked up where his brother left off, rocketing a 61-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ final score.

The Lions added a late touchdown on a four play, 70-yard drive which featured a 57-yard run by sophomore Aiden Hartl. Hartl had a solid outing, picking up 82-yards rushing on 11 carries in the game. Zeke Nelson caught a five-yard pass for the score and Toebe was successful on a two-point try for the final, 47-23.

Again this week Jett Neuberger led the Lion defense with four solo and five assisted tackles. He recorded two tackles for loss. Jagger Schmitt and Hunter Rieck each had five solo tackles, with Schmitt also assisting