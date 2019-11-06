Alexander M. Starbeck

Alexander “Alex” M. Starbeck, 18, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clear Lake.

Funeral services are pending at this time.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks memorials be directed to Clear Lake Yacht Club Sailing Center, www.clycss.com, or Iowa Chapter of American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

Alexander Michael Starbeck was born May 18, 2001, in Kansas City, Mo., son of Michael and Lexa (Quinn) Starbeck. Alex lived in Cedar Falls attending Cedar Falls Schools until his family moved to Clear Lake in November 2015. Alex began eighth grade at Clear Lake Middle School and was scheduled to graduate high school May 2020.

Alex was truly one of a kind. He started sailing at the age of five, spending endless hours on the water with his siblings and friends. As an instructor at the Clear Lake Sailing Center, students looked up to him for his skills, but more importantly his care-free, fun-loving personality. Alex was also passionate about hunting. He cherished his time in the outdoors. Throughout the years, Alex always had a creative sense of style, infectious humor, unique taste in music, and talent for snow and skate boarding. Most of all, he loved deeply and was a friend to all.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Michael and Lexa Starbeck, of Clear Lake; his siblings, Ana, Billy, and Danny Starbeck, all of Clear Lake; his maternal grandparents, Marilyn and Mac Quinn, of Cedar Falls; paternal grandmother, Barb Starbeck, of Cedar Falls; Lexa’s sister, Molly Quinn (Paul Moes), of Cedar Falls; Michael’s brothers, Jeff Starbeck, Scot (Suzanne) Starbeck, and Greg (Julie) Starbeck, all of Cedar Falls; his loving cousins, Simon, Jenna, Kari, Laura, Skylar, Tyler, Megan, Morgan, and Mattie; as well as numerous beloved friends and extended family members.

Greeting him in heaven is his paternal grandfather, Bob Starbeck.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.