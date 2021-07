Alan L. Fischer, 57, of Appleton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, surround in love by his family after a short fight with cancer.

Funeral services were held on Friday, July 2, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Appleton.

Alan was born on March 31, 1964, in Clear Lake, the son of Robert Fischer and the late Delores (Taft) Fischer. He was united in marriage to Dawn Krogfoss on April 22, 2011.

Memorial may be made to the family of Alan Fischer.