Airport searches for new carrier

The Mason City Airport Commission was scheduled to meet late Tuesday afternoon to discuss its search for a new commercial air carrier.

Airport Manager David Sims announced last week that SkyWest Airlines has provided the United States Department of Transportation with a 90-day Notice of its Intent to Discontinue Service to 29 Essential Air Service Communities, including Mason City.

SkyWest is citing the ongoing pilot staffing shortages as the reason for ending service.

Friday, March 11, the U.S. DOT issued an order prohibiting SkyWest from terminating service until a new carrier selection process can be conducted. The order also requests proposals from new carriers interested in providing Essential Air Service to the 29 affected communities, no later than April 11.

“The Mason City Municipal Airport is disappointed with the news that SkyWest has filed notice to end service due to an ongoing pilot staffing imbalance across the aviation industry,” said Sims. “We will be working closely with SkyWest and the DOT in the coming months to help ensure a smooth transition for customers.”

Sims said customers should be aware there will be no immediate changes to flight schedules as a replacement carrier is sought.

SkyWest Airlines started service in Mason City on March 1, 2021 with a three-year Essential Air Service Contract with the United States DOT.