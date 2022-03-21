Ainley earns post-season honor

Clear Lake senior Jaden Ainley has been named to the Class 3A First Team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Ainley led the 2021-22 Lions in a number of statistical categories, including scoring, field goal percentage and steals.

In 23 games played this season, Ainley made 159 of 307 field goals attempted (52 percent) and scored 424-points. She recorded a team-high 65 steals during the season and was second in rebounding with 109.

Ainley was the leading scorer in the North Iowa Conference, putting in 281 points for an average of 20 per game. She also topped the league in three-point shooting with a 46 percent average (29/63) and was second in field goal percentage with 55 percent (104/190).