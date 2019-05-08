Advisory positions added to Sanitary District Board

The Clear Lake Sanitary District has announced the addition of three positions to act in an advisory capacity to the District’s Board of Trustees.

Those serving will represent the City of Clear Lake, the City of Ventura and Cerro Gordo County and will be served by Mike Ritter, Clear Lake building official; Bill Bredlow, Ventura Public Works director; and Brandon Billings, Cerro Gordo County engineer.

“While these will be non-voting positions, we will strongly encourage participation and input at our Board meetings,” according to Gary Hugi, president of the Clear Lake Board of Trustees. “We view these additions as a step further toward creating greater transparency between the Sanitary District and its shareholders,” he continued.

The trustees meet the third Tuesday of each month beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanitary District office. The public is welcome to attend.