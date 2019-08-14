Adorine E. Voellinger, 84, of Clear Lake, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman and Msgr. John Hemann concelebrating. Inurnment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Catholic Charities and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Adorine was born Aug. 25, 1934 in Gilbertville, the daughter of Andrew and Stella (Bovy) Fischels. She was one of 11 children. The family moved to Waterloo when she was very young. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School. This is where she met and married her lifelong friend, love of her life, and husband, Richard Voellinger. They married on June 16, 1956.

Adorine and Dick lived in several towns -- Iowa City, Waterloo, Webster City, and Mason City, before settling in Clear Lake in 1994. Adorine was a stay-at-home mom to their five daughters until the two youngest were in grade school. She worked for the Mason City Social Security Administration until retiring in the mid 1990’s.

She was the definition of a great wife and mother, always baking and organizing their worlds. She loved dancing (and was very good at it). Dick and Adorine took many trips all over the world. These involved camping trips with family and friends, as well as trips to Australia, Spain, Mexico, Italy, Bermuda, Alaska, Hawaii, and countless places in the United States.

When in Clear Lake, they were involved with their church, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Family and dinner prayer was a staple in their home.

Adorine is survived by her husband, Richard Voellinger, Clear Lake; five daughters, Denise Dach, Coldwater, Mich., Diane (Bennett) O’Connor, Fort Dodge, Carol Voellinger, Hoffman Estates, Ill., Patricia (Patrick) Frost, Bartlett, Ill., and Susan (Mark) Stoffel, Bloomington, Minn.; four grandchildren, Cara (Ryan) Bartingale, Erin (Mitchell) Clavey, Whitney (Erik) Reishus and Meghan Frost; five great-grandchildren, Amelia, Adelynn, Kendall, Delaney and Channing; siblings, Anna Mae Riggs, Jean Whalen, Joan Kirby, Larry (Karen) Fischels, Margaret Fischels; and sisters-in-law, Carol Fischels and Betty Fischels.

Adorine was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Stella Fischels; and siblings, Rosie Witt, Bernice Van Nice, Robert Fischels, Raymond Fischels, and James Fischels.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.