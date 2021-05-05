Adelaide A. Brager, 94, of Ventura passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Concord Care Center, in Garner.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, east of Garner, with the Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment was in the church cemetery.

Adelaide Anna Brager, the daughter of Carl and Minnie (Kracke) Schwisow, was born Jan. 14, 1927 at Fairbury, Neb. She graduated from Fairbury High School and then went on to receive her normal training teaching certificate. Adelaide taught in a rural school near Daykin, Neb. On Sept. 22, 1946, she was married to Marvin Brager at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Daykin. They farmed south of Ventura until 1964 when they moved to their farm north of Ventura.

Besides helping on the farm, Adelaide also worked at Redeemer Lutheran Church Day Care, in Ventura, for many years. She enjoyed her family, gardening, baking, canning and hand work.

She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she belonged to the LWML, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and belonged to the church Fellowship Club. She was active in the community as a member of Union Dozen Club, Northside Jolly Club, Ventura Music Mothers, and PTA.

Adelaide is survived by her children, Cheryl (Jim) Nesbit, of Clear Lake, Mike (Sue) Brager, of Clear Lake, and Randy (Janet) Brager, of Clear Lake; nine grandchildren, Heidi Nesbit, Hollie (Brian) Meyer, Tiffani Ward, Todd Brager, Amy Nesbit, Dustin (Allison) Ward, Laura (Brendan) Daly, Emily (Ben) DuBose and Molly Brager; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Althea Brager and Lavonne Brager; a brother-in-law, Larry (Sandy) Brager; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; daughter, Barb (Christopher) Ward; and sister, Ruth (Edwin) Wessner.

