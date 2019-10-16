Adela “Lele” Walker, 97, of Escondido, Calif., died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Escondido.

A graveside inurnment was held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Clear Lake Cemetery, in Clear Lake.

Lele was born March 21, 1922, in Villalba, Puerto Rico. She met her future husband, Robert Walker, while he was on a work assignment in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the two were married after a quick courtship on Dec. 15, 1955. To that union two children were born; daughter, Carmen, in 1958, in Chicago, Ill. and son, Bob, in 1961, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Robert preceded Lele in death on Jan. 29, 2017, after 61 years of marriage.

Left to cherish Lele’s memory is her daughter, Carmen; son, Bob; and grandson, Tyler.

