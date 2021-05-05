Addition of chickens to Central Gardens sparks interest in backyard birds

by Marianne Gasaway

News that a few chickens will summer at Central Gardens this year has ruffled a few feathers.

Central Gardens of North Iowa announced the addition of a Happy Hen House on its website as the the 2021 season kicked off this week. While the news was welcomed as an innovative idea by some, others have taken issue with allowing poultry in a residential area. There are also those who say they want to have chickens, too, but are prohibited by City ordinance.

According to Central Gardens Board President Becke Dorenbush, the organization received permission from the City to house three hens on the 2.75 acre site this summer.

“We wanted to add a small coop to the Bee Happy Discovery Garden to add another educational component to connecting kids and visitors on growing food and how chickens can contribute to a garden in an environmentally friendly way,” explained Board member Leigh Trembath.

Trembath said Central Gardens was given permission with the understanding they would only have hens, it be temporary,