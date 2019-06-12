Adams and Harrison compete in State Co-ed Tennis Tournament

On Tuesday, June 4, Clear Lake’s Mac Adams and Maranda Harrison participated in the State Coed Tennis Tournament held at Waveland Tennis Courts in Des Moines. There were 44 teams from across the state that participated in the tournament.

The pair won their first round match against Alli Krieder and Drew Hall, of Norwalk, by the score of 6-3, 7-6. In their second match of the day, they played Natalie Goble and Nick Thoms, from Camanche. The duo won the match in straight sets by the scores of 6-4, 6-1.

Next, they faced Anna Krejcarova/Caleb Hamerlink of Ballard. Adams and Harrison lost in a super tiebreaker, leaving them one match shy of a placement. The scores were 6-3, 2-6, 10-5.