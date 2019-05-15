Adams and Blum on to State

(Above) The doubles team of Aaron Blum (left) and Mac Adams will represent Clear Lake High School at the State Tennis Meet to be played May 23-24. -Submitted photo

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake doubles team of Mac Adams and Aaron Blum is headed for the State Tennis Meet. The duo won the District title playing Friday, May 10, at Spencer. They now advance to the state tournament May 23-24.

Adams and Blum, the second seed, were down in the semi finals two match points, at 15-40, and down two sets, 4-6, 3-5, to the team of Newman and Hukkeson, of Spirit Lake Okoboji. But the Lions found a way to win the second set 7-5 and the third set 6-2.

The Clear Lake team had a first round bye in the competition and defeated a team from Spencer, 6-3, 6-0 in the second round. After the hard-fought win in the semifinals, the Adams and Blum met the top-seeded Spencer team of Klemme and Carpenter in the finals. The Clear Lake team continued to roll and took the first set, 6-2. With the score tied at 1-1 in the second set, an injury default by the Spencer team gave Adams and Blum the victory.

The Lion doubles team of Noah Mason and Erik McHenry also competed. The team won their first match, 7-5, 6-0 against a team from LeMars, but bowed out of the tourney in the quarterfinals against a team from Spirit Lake.

In singles action, Carter Olk won his first round match, 6-0, 6-1 over Mathew Stieneke, from Cherokee. He was eliminated in the second round by the top seed, Zach Wingert, of LeMars Clear Lake’s Jackson Loge lost in the first round to the third seed, Jack Pratt, of LeMars.

Clear Lake tied for second in the team standings with 17 points, but lost on criteria to LeMars, who also had 17 points. Spirit Lake Okoboji was the top team with 20 points. Spencer finished with 16.