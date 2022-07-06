A Wow of a Week!

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake prides itself on providing the biggest and best Fourth of July celebration in the state and 2022 festivities lived up to the hype.

City Park was still humming Tuesday afternoon as kids took advantage of one last wristband day to get their fill of rides. Evans United Shows was wrapping up its weeklong stay and putting the final touches on another successful stay.

“We always love coming to Clear Lake and this has been another great year,” said carnival owners Tom and Nancy Evans.

Clear Lake marks the midway point of Evans’ schedule and is always a highpoint of their year.

As the operation continues to rebound from cancelled dates due to COVID in 2020, and faces new challenges of high diesel prices and worker shortages, the couple says they always appreciate Clear Lake. The opportunity to greet old friends and see new ones while here make this a second home, they say.

Although a seven-day stay is unusual, the Evans say there have been other extended stays, but they have been the result of poor weather limiting the time the carnival could be open. This year the weather cooperated and the park was steadily filled.

“The park is always a great place to be at any time. No matter how hot it is, there’s always a cool breeze and shady spot to relax and watch people, enjoy music or get something to eat,” said Tom.

The Evans and Chamber of Commerce leaders will be meeting after closing time on Tuesday to go over the financial details of the event, but Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan said the 2022 event could rival the record breaking 2021 celebration.

“We’re so grateful for the community support, volunteers, donors and staff who make the Fourth of July possible,” said Doughan. “It’s always a great week when Evan’s United Carnival is