A win and a loss for GHV girls soccer team

By Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer team moved their record to 4-10, splitting a pair of games last week.

Denver 10, GHV 0

The Cardinals met a very tough Denver team on the road on Friday, May 10. The mercy rule came into play with 5:21 left in the game, as the Cards fell to Denver, 10-1.

Starters in the game were Liz Richardson, Brielle Smeby, Morgan Ryerson, Bretta Carolus, Chloe Frank, Chloe Johnson, Abby Sokol, Alison Johnson, Megan Eastman, Macey Spilman and Jayden Frank. Emma Hejlik and Hanna Knoll also saw playing time.

Johnson had one shot.

Richardson was the goal keeper for the entire game. She had 15 saves.

GHV 8, Webster City 1

Monday, May 13, was a much better day for the Cardinals when they traveled to Webster City. GHV was firing on all cylinders Monday night in a 8-1 romp of the Lynx.

Chloe Johnson led the team, scoring seven of the team’s eight goals. She also had 17 shots, four shots on goal and four corner kicks.

Sokol scored one goal for the Cards and she had two assists. Hailey Mullins had three shots on goal and one corner kick. Spilman had two shots on goal and one assist. Eastman had three shots on goal, while Chloe Frank, Abby Christians and Knoll all had one shot on goal. Jayden Frank had one assist and one corner kick.

Richardson spent the entire game in the net, collecting nine saves, including a penalty kick save.