A win and a loss for GHV boys soccer team

(Above) GHV’s Jared Shaw tries to work his way around a Hudson defender. The Cardinals fell to Hudson, 5-0. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

Hudson 5, GHV 0

It was a tough night for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team. Not only were they missing three starters, but they knew Hudson was a solid team. The Cardinals were shut out by Hudson, 5-0, on their home field.

GHV’s defense held solid until late in the first half when Hudson scored with under 10 minutes to play.

“That goal really hurt us, because we knew scoring on their defense was going to be very tough,” said Coach Joe Albertson.

Hudson went on to score four more goals in the second half, while holding the Cardinals scoreless.

Landon Dalbeck started the game as goalkeeper. He had 11 saves and had four goals scored against him. Matthew Barickman stepped in for relief. He had three saves and one goal scored against him. Isaac Knutson also saw time in the net and had one save.

“Landon made some great saves for us throughout the game,” said Albertson.

Jace Pringnitz took three shots for the Cardinals and Jack Ermer had one.

“We learned a lot about our formation and some of our players’ strengths and weaknesses,” said Albertson.

GHV 5, H-D/CAL 1

Weather, injuries and coming off three losses is tough for any team, but the Cardinals put it all behind them and got a win on Thursday, April 18, when they played Hampton-Dumont/CAL. GHV won the match, 5-1.

“Our confidence in building a run, controlling the ball, and defending had come into question,” said Coach Joe Albertson. “From the start of the match, the guys were focused and aggressive.”

The Cardinals kept most of the match on the offensive end and had a number of attacks. The forwards were on fire and were set up nicely by the midfield and wings, to dominate the game.

Jared Shaw scored the Cardinal’s first goal at 5:45, with an assist from Austin Bahensky. The roles were reversed on the second goal 32:36 into the game, with Bahensky scoring the goal and Shaw with the assist. Jack Ermer scored the third goal, followed by another goal by Ryan Hackenmiller with an assist from Joe Pringnitz.

Shaw had five shots on goal, while Bahensky had three, Hackenmiller, two and Ben Furst, Kevin Meyers and Ermer had one apiece.

Landon Dalbeck and Matt Barickman both played goalie. Dalbeck had one goal scored against him. Barickman had two saves.

“We need to show improvement on both ends of the field to take a couple upcoming games,” said Albertson.