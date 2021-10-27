by Marianne Gasaway

Halloween is the favorite time of year for Clear Lake residents Angela Hesley and her husband, Larry. The couple, along with Larry’s brother, Rick, and his wife, Dorrie, have been working for weeks to create a “Wicked Spooktacular” at 704 S. 8th St.

This isn’t the first year the couple has made the house a frightful sight.

“We love Halloween and have traveled to several scary displays and tours in Iowa and beyond,” said Angela. “We love October. Last year we decorated the house with lighted, animated displays in the windows, but this year the fun has taken over the entire front yard.”

This year’s display has grown to include a pair of 12-foot skeletons, giant wolves, a tomb structure and a tent they made to display a scary clown, plus many other purchased items like skeleton dogs and ghouls. There are also many handcrafted pieces, such as tombstones.

A “Wicked Theater” plays animated Halloween clips with accompanying music broadcast on the radio. Those driving by or looking at the display will be able to tune in 89.3 FM for corresponding sound.

On Halloween, Angela says trick-or-treaters can look forward to seeing a willow tree on the sidewalk leading to the house which will have candy for kids.

“These decorations were started in 2020 to help Halloween be celebrated for the children. We ask those who attend to take pictures, videos and enjoy.”