A whopper of a project

The construction season is underway in a very big way in Clear Lake!

On Monday, May 6, a section of 4th Avenue South between South 12th Street and South 15th Street was closed to through traffic for work on a sanitary sewer and storm sewer trunk line improvement project. The closure is expected to last about two weeks.

Public Works Director Joe Weigel said McKiness Excavating, of Mason City, has begun installation of some significantly larger lines. New 15 and 18-inch sanitary sewer from 4th Avenue South to Main along South 13th, and extension of a 36-inch storm sewer along South 13th Street are just a portion of the $950,000 project.

Weigel said the 10-foot in diameter manhole set 25-feet deep is the deepest he has seen in the community.