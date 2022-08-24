A welcome antidote for what ails our spirits

Photo via Creative Credit/Getty Images

by Randy Evans

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Not all of the best medicine comes with a prescription from a physician.

Don’t read this to mean I am advocating treating coronavirus with ivermectin, a drug more often used on horses. That’s not what is on my mind today.

Recent news has left many of us discouraged. Floods, wind storms, shootings, politicians, pestilence, and on and on. It is not surprising the news has jolted many people’s psyche. But I have found other news that gives me a boost of positive energy that is worth savoring and sharing:

A real winner

Athletic competition these days is filled with too many examples of unsportsmanlike conduct. I remember the awful scene captured on a spectator’s cellphone video last winter when players were walking through the customary handshake line after a high school basketball game in central Iowa.