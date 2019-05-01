A week of highs and lows for GHV girls soccer team

by Michelle Watson

GHV 8, H-D/CAL 0

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls faced Hampton-Dumont/CAL on Thursday, April 18. The Cardinals pounded the Bulldogs in an 8-0 drubbing.

Chloe Johnson was on fire for the team, scoring six of the eight goals. She also had 11 shots on goal and three corner kicks. Hanna Knoll and Jaden Frank scored the other two goals for the Cardinals. Brielle Smeby assisted on one of the goals.

Alison Johnson had eight shots on goal and one corner kick, while Hailey Mullins had five shots on goal and five corner kicks. Macey Spilman had four shots on goal and Abby Sokol had two shots on goal.

A-P 5, GHV 0

The Cardinals took on Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday, April 23. GHV was shut down, 5-0.

Chloe Johnson led the team with four shots and three shots on goal. Abby Sokol had two shots and one shot on goal. Jayden Frank and Hanna Knoll each had one shot on goal.

Morgan Ryerson and Liz Richardson split goalie duty. Ryerson had 15 saves and had three goals scored on her. Richardson had eight saves and two goals scored on her.