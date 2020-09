Hundreds of athletes made their way to Clear Lake for the 4th annual TRI Clear Lake event Saturday. The triathlon had been scheduled for May, but due to COVID-19 was postponed until Labor Day weekend this year. The wait was worth it, as conditions were perfect for the swim, bike ride and run. Race Directors Carrie Tysdahl, Jake Kopriva and Trish Fundermann, assisted by dozens of volunteers, made the day a success for all participants and the community.

-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.