Larry Day, founder of the Color of the Wind Kite Festival, took advantage of warm termpatures and light winds to fly his new kite, “Wanda,” near downtown Clear Lake on Friday. Larry and Kay Day recently announced the 2020 Color The Wind kite festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 15. At that time, Wanda will be joined by dozens of other sea creatures, teddy bears, horses and maybe even a flying pig! Don’t miss it! - Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.