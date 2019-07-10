A record-setting Fourth!

(Above) Rain caused fireworks over the lake to be postponed from Thursday to Friday, but were worth the wait.

by Marianne Gasaway

Tom and Nancy Evans, owners of Evans United Shows, often say that coming to Clear Lake each July 4th is like coming home.

“It was quite a welcome home this year,” said Nancy. “A terrific stay with good friends and good fun.”

In fact, Clear Lake’s five-day July 4th celebration was a record-setter, according to Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stacy Doughan. She reported huge crowds provided record revenue for the Chamber.

The celebration kicked off Wednesday night with a few sprinkles, but solid attendance.

Rain disrupted some aspects of the actual July 4th holiday, but few were sad for long.

The Thursday morning parade started under sunny skies, but about an hour into the event it became apparent that a storm was brewing. Just before 11:15, lightning was visible and Clear Lake police made the call to divert the final 20 or so entries off of Main Avenue and halt the parade. Prior to its start, thousands along the parade route enjoyed everything from family bands to business floats and, of course, most tossed candy for the kids.

The Goranson family continued its tradition of entertaining the downtown parade crowd with their marching kazoo band prior to the official parade’s arrival. The children and grandchildren of Anne and Don Goranson were marking their 25th year on the route.

“We try to provide a little pre-parade fun and this year the original six from 1994 were in the front line,” said Steve Goranson. “We’ve also added more family and friends. It’s just fun to do.”

The parade did not include any presidential candidates this year,