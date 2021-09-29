A Happy Homecoming

Lions improve to 2-0 in district with 28-21 win over Cardinals

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake Lions outlasted Garner-Hayfield-Ventura for an exciting Homecoming win, 28-21.

Coach Jared DeVries noted Homecoming can be a week filled with many distractions for his student-athletes, and some of the Lion miscues in the game may support his theory.

“We had a lot of penalties and several bad exchanges between our center and quarterback that are uncharacteristic,” said DeVries. “We also had some huge stops and forced some turnovers that were critical to the game.”

The Lions were generally out of sync at the start and produced just 17-yards of offense in the first quarter.

The Cardinals took the ball 73-yards to the end zone on their first possession and held a 7-0 lead until a fumble recovery by Jagger Schmitt early in the second quarter put a stop to GHV’s momentum. The Cards were on the Lion seven-yard line when quarterback Owen Pueggel fumbled and Schmitt covered the ball. The Lions drove 94-yards for a touchdown, their longest scoring drive of the season. A rare miss by kicker Kinnick Clabaugh left the Lions trailing, 7-6, but after the Lion defense forced the Cards to turn the ball over on downs at the 48, another touchdown followed. Quarterback Carson Toebe found Ben Loge in the end zone for an 11-yard TD pass. A successful two-point conversion by Toebe put the home team in front, 14-7.

GHV regained control in the second half with a quick score, followed by a fumble recovery, but again Jagger Schmitt turned the tide. The senior stripped the ball and picked up the fumble. A personal foul on the Cards gave the Lions the ball at mid-field and set them up a 26-yard Toebe touchdown run to put the Lions on top, 21-14.

Clear Lake’s fourth and final score came early in the fourth quarter when the Lions concluded a seven play, 79-yard drive and PAT for a 28-14 lead.

The Lion defense was tested in the final minutes, but repeatedly came up big.

GHV, which had no penalties in the first half, suddenly had six by the time the fourth quarter started and pressure was mounting. When Pueggel had the ball stripped for a second time, Max Deike was there for a Lion recovery.

Unfortunately, Clear Lake’s penalty problems continued and contributed to a stalled drive, giving GHV the ball with 9:28 remaining. The Cards drove all the way to the 15, but a powerful hit by Hunter Rieck popped the ball loose. Schoby landed on top of the fumble, keeping Clear Lake’s two touchdown lead in tact. But on the very next play, a bobbled exchange caused Toebe to fumble and GHV recovered on the four. In one play the Cards